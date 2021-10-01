HH Global announces the acquisition of Noosh

LONDON and CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Global is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of Noosh, following the signing of an agreement on September 30, 2021.

HH Global identified Noosh as the best-in-class global technology solution provider with over $1.2b in marketing spend managed and sourced through its technology. This will allow HH Global to introduce self-serve and hybrid solutions to clients, while providing differentiated opportunities to extend existing client relationships into new categories and regions. Furthermore, the agreement will allow both businesses to leverage greater aggregated spend under management. Ultimately, the acquisition of Noosh will accelerate global service reach for both new and existing clients across both HH Global and Noosh, through unrestricted technology deployment.

Mike Perez, Global CEO at HH Global said: "Noosh is a market-leading provider of marketing procurement software, and we can clearly see how their solution acts as a complementary extension of our own. We are excited about the possibilities ahead and the continued momentum that the acquisition presents to our combined business."

Mark Tiedens, who will remain CEO of Noosh said: "We are delighted to be a part of HH Global and to realize the full potential of our solution, people and technology. The flexibility of Noosh will support the HH Global offering and ensure both new and existing clients are supported by market-leading, cutting-edge marketing procurement technology."

About HH Global

Founded in 1991, HH Global is a global outsourced marketing execution provider. Applying proven processes, industry-leading technology, and the deep expertise of over 4,000+ employees, we develop innovative solutions that drive down the cost of our clients' physical marketing procurement and content development, while improving quality, sustainability, and speed to market. For more information, please visit hhglobal.com

