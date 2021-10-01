

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on weak note on Friday after languishing in negative territory right through the session, weighed down by worries about growth and imminent monetary tightening by several central banks.



The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 67.08 points or 0.58% at 11,575.37, after scaling a low of 11,450.66 and a high of 11,581.93.



Alcon, ABB, Partners Group and Logitech lost 2 to 2.5%. UBS Group declined 1.6% and Credit Suisse shed 1.1%, while Lonza Group, Novartis, Nestle, Geberit, Sika, Holcim and Zurich Insurance Group lost 0.6 to 1%.



Richemont climbed 1.7%, while Roche Holding and Givaudan gained nearly 1% and 0.5%, respectively.



In the Swiss Mid Price Index, BB Biotech, OC Oerlikon Corp, Tecan Group, Kuehne & Nagel and Logitech ended lower by 2 to 2.8%.



Zur Rose, Julius Baer, Vifor Pharma, VAT Group, Clariant and Cembra Money Bank also closed notably lower.



Dufry rallied more than 3.5%, Flughafen Zurich gained about 2.25% and PSP Swiss Property climbed 1.5%.



In economic news, the procure.ch and Credit Suisse Manufacturing PMI for Switzerland rose to 68.1 in September from 67.7 in August, better than forecasts of 65.5 and just off the all-time high of 71.1 recorded in July.



