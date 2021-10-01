

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America Friday said its U.S. sales for September dropped 22.4 percent to 152,916 vehicles from 197,124 vehicles last year.



Toyota division slips 24.5% to 130,219 vehicles from 172,370 vehicles last year, while Lexus division sales slipped 8.3% to 22,697 units from 24,754 units last year.



September sales of alternative powered vehicles, including hybrids, plug-in hybrids and fuel cells totaled 42,945 vehicles, up 36 percent on a volume and DSR basis, representing 28.1 percent of total monthly sales.



For the third quarter, Toyota reported U.S. sales of 566,005 vehicles, an increase of 1.4 percent on a volume and DSR basis. Third quarter APV sales totaled 150,311 vehicles, up 62.5 percent on a volume and DSR basis, representing 26.6 percent of total year-to-date sales.



'As we continue to navigate through supply chain challenges, we thank our loyal Toyota and Lexus customers for their patience and confidence in our vehicles,' said Jack Hollis, senior vice president of automotive operations, TMNA. 'Our teams are working diligently to deliver vehicles to our dealers, who continue to find innovative solutions to take care of our customers.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TOYOTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de