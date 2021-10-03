Valneva: Austrian/French Valneva, a specialty vaccine company, and Pfizer Inc. announced further positive Phase 2 results, including booster response, for Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15. The Phase 2 study, VLA15-202, is evaluating the immunogenicity and safety of VLA15 in a Month 0-2-6 vaccination schedule. The study enrolled 246 healthy adults 18 to 65 years of age in the U.S. As announced in October 2020, the study met its primary endpoint of demonstrating that VLA15 was immunogenic across all dose groups tested and elicited high antibody responses across all serotypes (ST1 - ST6) at one month after completion of the primary vaccination series. Continued evaluation at Month 18 showed that antibody titers declined thereafter across all groups, remaining above baseline but ...

