

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) said that it agreed to sell its TransCore business to Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd for $2.68 billion in cash.



TransCore is expected to generate approximately $545 million of revenue and $135 million of EBITDA in 2021. TransCore is based in Nashville, Tennessee, that specializes in Intelligent Transportation Systems.



Roper noted that it will retain its DAT and Loadlink network software businesses, which it acquired together with TransCore in 2004.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de