Netcracker Technology announced today that Zain Saudi Arabia, a leading innovator of mobile services in the Middle East and Africa, has selected the cloud-based Netcracker Digital BSS and Netcracker Customer Engagement for its digital transformation program. Zain Saudi Arabia will also utilize Netcracker Service Management Orchestration, part of Netcracker Digital OSS, to create the foundation for automated network slicing within its 5G core environment and across its entire network for 5G monetization. The Netcracker Digital OSS portfolio will also help Zain to manage its virtualized network and deliver multivendor services.

Netcracker Digital BSS and Customer Engagement encompass a wide variety of domains, including Customer Management, Revenue Management, Product Management and Channel Management, and will be hosted on premises with Zain's advanced cloud infrastructure. The solution will provide the operator with a single platform for transformation and convergence across all payment types and optimize support for B2C and B2B customers.

Netcracker will deploy Converged Rating Charging, Online Charging System (OCS), Product Catalog, Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ), Partner Management, Sales Automation, Self-Service Portal, CSR Desktop, Customer Journey Management, Loyalty Management and other components to lower TCO, accelerate time to market and provide a premium digital experience.

Commenting on the project, Zain Saudi Arabia's Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither, said: "We want to ensure that the customers' digital experience matches our multi-award-winning 5G network. We are therefore looking forward to updating our legacy BSS infrastructure to unlock transformation and accelerate our evolution for years to come. Netcracker's full suite of pre-integrated solutions, precise delivery and extensive expertise will enable us to sustain rapid growth, achieve improved customer experience and deliver new innovative products in the 5G era."

"Zain Saudi Arabia exemplifies innovation, disruption and growth in its exploration of 5G," said Benedetto Spaziani, General Manager at Netcracker. "We are very excited to embark on this new chapter as we help Zain Saudi Arabia redefine customer experience, create new revenue streams and fully leverage 5G."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

About Zain Saudi Arabia

Zain Saudi Arabia is a leading telecom provider established in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in August 2008 as a listed company. In due respect to its highly developed infrastructure, the company was successful in establishing itself as a reliable telecom operator and a digital service provider whose services include telecom services, 5G network, digital payment services, cloud computing, IoT solutions, fiber services, drones, and many others.

Zain Saudi Arabia is committed to the continuous development of its network and services in order to achieve the best customer service experience for individuals, the private sector and government institutions, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the digital transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which is to provide the services needed for a smart society and a better quality of life.

For more on Zain Saudi Arabia, visit www.sa.zain.com.

