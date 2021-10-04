Anzeige
Revolution im Medizin-Sektor! Diese Aktie ist viel zu günstig und ein absoluter Geheimtipp!
04.10.2021 | 08:04
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

PR Newswire

London, October 1

Fidelity Special Values PLC ("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its annual results for the period ended 31 August 2021 will commence on 4 October 2021 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 3 November 2021.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347

© 2021 PR Newswire
