Montag, 04.10.2021
WKN: 851399 ISIN: US4592001014 Ticker-Symbol: IBM 
04.10.2021 | 08:04
International Business Machines Corp - Doc re: Form 8-K

London, October 1

Company INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

TIDM IBM

Headline Notification of filing of document

The Corporation's current report on Form 8-K dated October 1, 2021 was filed with the United States Securities Exchange Commission and in Luxembourg with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as the officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of regulated information and with the CSSF on October 4, 2021. The report is available at www.sec.gov and www.bourse.lu.

