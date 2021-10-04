Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Medizin-Sektor! Diese Aktie ist viel zu günstig und ein absoluter Geheimtipp!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.10.2021 | 08:04
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Evrima Plc - Outcome of AGM

Evrima Plc - Outcome of AGM

PR Newswire

London, October 2

THE DIRECTORS OF EVRIMA PLC DO NOT CONSIDER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 594/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF 16 APRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE AS IT FORMS PART OF RETAINED EU LAW AS DEFINED IN THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018.

Evrima plc

AQSE: EVA

("Evrima" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that, at its Annual General Meeting held on Friday, 1stOctober 2021 at 3.00 p.m., all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS

Enquiries:

Company:
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director)
burns@evrimaplc.com

Simon Grant-Rennick (Executive Chairman)
simon@evrimaplc.com

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser):
Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 (0) 7506 43 41 07; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk; blackpearladvisers@gmail.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Stockbroker):
Lucy Williams: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Duncan Vasey: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797 (Direct)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.