Chemical engineer Rose Amal arrived in Australia from Indonesia 38 years ago to study at UNSW. Now her leadership and research are contributing to a new sustainable economy for Australia and clean fuels for energy-hungry industries.From pv magazine Australia Scientia Professor Rose Amal of the UNSW School of Chemical Engineering researches and publishes prolifically in the fields of fine particle technology, photocatalysis, and functional nanomaterials. Even to most people working in photovoltaics, her work would seem arcane. And yet, UNSW has described her work's "profound implications for solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...