1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
04.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Multitude SE
|Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
|00520 Helsinki
|Finland
|Internet:
|https://www.multitude.com/
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
70382 04.10.2021
MULTITUDE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de