Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Medizin-Sektor! Diese Aktie ist viel zu günstig und ein absoluter Geheimtipp!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
04.10.2021 | 08:05
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Riga: REMINDER: Public Offer of AS "DelfinGroup" shares - via Auction

From September 28, 2021 10:00 EEST AS "DelfinGroup" share (ISIN code
LV0000101806) public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription
process closing date is October 11, 2021 15:30 EEST. 

Up to 8 395 000 shares are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia,
Lithuania and Estonia. The offer price is 1.52 EUR per one share of which EUR
0.10 is the nominal value of one Offer Share and EUR 1.42 is the issue premium. 

The Public Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system.

Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)
Order book: DGRIPO (ISIN code: LV0000101806) 
The Subscription period during which the Subscription order collection will
take place is: 

September 28, 2021 from 10:00 until 16:00,
September 29 - October 10, 2021 from 09:00 until 16:00,
October 11, 2021 from 09:00 until 15:30.

Settlement date for the Subscription: October 14, 2021

Each investor who submitted a Subscription Order in the Retail Offering during
the first week of the Subscription period (before 1 October 2021 at 16:00) is
guaranteed an allocation of up to 500 of the Offer Shares subscribed for. In
addition, each investor who submitted a Subscription Order in the Retail
Offering is reasonably assured to receive an allocation of up to 1,000 of the
Offer Shares subscribed for on preferred allocation basis (prorated as a
residual). More information about the allocation of the shares available in the
AS "DelfinGroup" prospectus. 

All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
participate in the offering by submitting Subscription orders on own account or
on behalf of its clients. 

Rules of AS "DelfinGroup" Shares Subscription Process (Auction) and AS
"DelfinGroup" prospectus are available in the attachments. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 26 631 153
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.