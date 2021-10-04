Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 40/2021

Riga, Latvia, 2021-10-04 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.11.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.09.2021 - Arco Vara ARC1T Public offering TLN 15.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.09.2021 - DelfinGroup DGR Public offering RIG 11.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2021 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 07.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.10.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N028B LTGNB0N028B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.10.2021 - Modera MODERA Public offering TLN 11.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.10.2021 - Linas Agro Group LNA1L Notice on General VLN 08.10.2021 meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.10.2021 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 08.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.10.2021 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Sales figures TLN 08.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.10.2021 - PRFoods PRF1T Sales figures TLN 10.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.10.2021 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB055023FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.10.2021 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.