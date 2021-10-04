NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (183/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return forwards in Neste Oyj (NESTE) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.40, Nordea Bank AB (NDAFI) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.72 and a re-calculation of gross return forwards/futures in Nordea Bank AB (NDASE) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.32, TELE2 AB (TEL2B) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 3. The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, October 4, 2021. As a result of the adjustment gross return forward/future prices have decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by the adjustment. Adjusted series have received an "X" or "Y" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1018440