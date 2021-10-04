Anzeige
Montag, 04.10.2021
WKN: A0ERKS ISIN: FI0009013429 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.10.2021 | 08:05
Cargotec Corporation: MacGregor receives EUR 31 million RoRo orders from Asia

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 4 OCT AT 9 AM EEST

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured RoRo equipment orders for 8 vessels to be built in Asia. The orders are booked into Cargotec's second (EUR 9 million) and third quarter (EUR 22 million) 2021 order intake with deliveries planned to commence during the second quarter of 2022 and completed during the third quarter of 2023.

Scope of supply includes quarter and side ramps, hoistable car decks and rampway doors. The customers have established relationships with MacGregor, built on proven capability to deliver and support critical cargo access equipment.

"We have been able to build strong and valuable relationships with these customers over a number of years, and are delighted to be able to enhance our cooperation through these new orders," says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.

For further information, please contact

Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.
Tel. +46 7078 50819, magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com
Or
Robin Thuillier, Communications Director, MacGregor
Tel. +65 9730 4301, robin.thuillier@macgregor.com

MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions.

Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com

MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's

Attachment

  • RoRo orders from Asia (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/81d92bf4-f78c-4767-8819-e246da3a9800)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
