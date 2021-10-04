- (PLX AI) - Scandi Standard expects post a Q3 EBIT of about SEK 30 million, much lower than consensus estimates of SEK 95 million.
- • Scandi Standard says experiencing significant further inflation on many of its input factors
- • Scandi Standard reducing its bird intake with about 8-10% in Sweden and Ireland with effect from Q4
- • The result is among other things affected by a strong inflation on many of the group's input factors, a continued challenging price situation in export markets, severe under manning in Ireland due to Covid-19 and previously announced production challenges in Sweden
