Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Medizin-Sektor! Diese Aktie ist viel zu günstig und ein absoluter Geheimtipp!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PVKE ISIN: DK0061155785 Ticker-Symbol: 3NU 
Tradegate
30.09.21
11:26 Uhr
0,602 Euro
-0,011
-1,79 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTRALIS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASTRALIS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5790,60708:55
0,5790,61608:32
GlobeNewswire
04.10.2021 | 08:17
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Astralis A/S - increase

New shares in Astralis A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 5 October 2021. The new shares are issued due to a
private placement. 





Name:              Astralis     
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061155785   
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           ASTRLS      
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 57,003,325 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             652,830 shares  
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  57,656,155 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 4.82     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0,01     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          184125      
--------------------------------------------------





_____________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Tofte & Co., tel. +45
71 96 10 30

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1018445
ASTRALIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.