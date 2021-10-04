First North Denmark: Astralis A/S - increase

New shares in Astralis A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 5 October 2021. The new shares are issued due to a private placement. Name: Astralis -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061155785 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: ASTRLS -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 57,003,325 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 652,830 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 57,656,155 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 4.82 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0,01 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 184125 -------------------------------------------------- _____________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Tofte & Co., tel. +45 71 96 10 30 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1018445