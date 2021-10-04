DJ Samarkand Group plc: Nomad Checkout Client Win in South Korea

4th October 2021

Samarkand Group plc

("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group")

Nomad Checkout Client Win in South Korea

Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology solution provider, is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement for the use of its Nomad Checkout cross-border technology product with Amorepacific in South Korea. Amorepacific, listed on the Korea Stock Exchange, is one of the world's largest cosmetics companies with a current market capitalisation of over GBP7bn. It operates over 30 beauty and personal care brands popular amongst consumers in China and last year had annual revenues of greater than GBP2.7bn, of which circa 20% was to its Chinese consumer base. Nomad Checkout will be deployed to a new direct-to-consumer eCommerce site developed by Amorepacific to serve that Chinese base.

Nomad Checkout easily integrates with existing eCommerce software such as Shopify and provides merchants and consumers a superior experience including improved site performance, Chinese payment methods, express logistics options and integrated customs clearance. Together these result in:

-- Faster shipping;

-- Reduced customs stoppage rates;

-- More convenience for consumers; and

-- Lower customer service overhead for merchants

The Amorepacific site will use SF Express as the delivery provider and be powered by the Nomad Checkout SaaS solution which can be deployed by merchants of any size onto their existing eCommerce infrastructure.

David Hampstead, CEO of Samarkand Group commented: "Amorepacific is a global cosmetic giant and their decision to deploy our technology to power direct-to-consumer sales into China is a reflection of our status within the world's largest eCommerce market. This contract win endorses our decision to target the huge potential of the Northeast Asian market with the opening of our Tokyo office earlier this year and we are confident of adding further enterprise clients in the region"

Amorepacific Corporation (KRX: 090430) is a South Korean beauty conglomerate, operating over 30 beauty and health brands. Founded in 1945, it is the world's 12th largest cosmetics company with a market capitalisation of over 11 trillion KRW (GBP7.1bn). Its brands are popular amongst Chinese consumers and include Sulwhasoo, Laneige, Mamonde, Etude and Innisfree.

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting International Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touch-points required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront, Nomad Commerce and Nomad Distribution.

The Company's current customer base comprises leading European brands such as 111SKIN, Shay & Blue, Omorovicza, ICONIC London, Philip Kingsley and Temple Spa. Samarkand has also successfully grown its own brand, Probio7, acquired in December 2017 and announced, in May 2021, the acquisition of Zita West Products and Babawest.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai and Tokyo employing over 140 staff.

