

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid plc (NG.L, NGG) said the the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has issued its rate case order for the Group's Massachusetts Gas business, approving a five-year rate plan with new rates effective 1 October 2021. This includes an allowed return on equity of 9.7% on an equity ratio of 53% and a revenue increase of $72 million.



The Group noted that the order includes a new Performance Based Rate Mechanism, which will fund both capital and operational expenditure across the duration of the rate plan.



