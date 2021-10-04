The 52-room property marks first Hyatt hotel in Rome

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of the first JdV by Hyatt branded hotel in Italy The Tribune Hotel. The newly renovated upscale property, operated by AG Group's AG Hotels, features 52 unique bedrooms. It joins Hyatt's existing portfolio in Italy: Hyatt Centric Murano Venice, Hyatt Centric Milano Centrale and Park Hyatt Milan.

Hotels within the JdV by Hyatt portfolio cater to free-spirited guests seeking vibrant and socially inclusive stays bringing travelers and locals from all walks of life together. The Tribune Hotel, offering contemporary features and colorful and eclectic rooms, is thoughtfully designed to help guests work, relax, and socialize.

Situated just off the Via Veneto, made famous in Federico Fellini's film La Dolce Vita, and opposite the Villa Borghese in the famous Ludovisi neighborhood, The Tribune Hotel inspires playful travel. Set among some of the best-known museums, shops and cafes, the family-friendly hotel is within walking distance to some of the city's major tourist attractions such as the Spanish Steps and the Trevi Fountain and is well connected by public transport for reaching the Colosseo.

Against this backdrop of classical Rome, The Tribune Hotel's rooftop terrace Terrazza Borghese offers the finest artisanal Italian fare and delightful cocktails with spectacular views over Villa Borghese, promising guests a magical, enchanted evening underneath the stars.

"We are excited to welcome guests and locals with our heartfelt and joy-driven service," says Maria Chiara Picardi, the hotel's director of sales marketing PR. "As the capital of Italy, Rome symbolizes everything the country is renowned for, spectacular food and wine, and a rich cultural heritage. In keeping with the spirit of the JdV by Hyatt brand, the vibrant design and ambiance of The Tribune Hotel is a true reflection of its beautiful neighborhood."

Guestrooms

The 52 guestrooms feature bright colors, making them as unique as the individuals who enter, and offer modern and fully-equipped amenities. Guestrooms range from 193 to 344 square feet (18 to 32 square meters) and include a family room category with space for four adults.

Food and Drink

The rooftop terrace Terrazza Borghese offers stunning views over Villa Borghese, a selection of gourmet dishes and a vibrant cocktail bar. Inside, the colorful and eclectic Lounge Rooms offer guests everything from delicious breakfast to aperitifs, snacks, and drinks.

Meeting and Event Space

The Tribune Hotel has a bespoke meeting space perfect for small groups that is outfitted with the latest technology and is highly flexible and adaptable to guests' needs. Catering is available through the hotel's food and beverage service.

Wellbeing

The intimate health and fitness suite offers a variety of high-quality fitness machines for every guest to achieve their fitness goals while also having the chance to relax and unwind after a busy day exploring the Eternal City.

As part of the JdV by Hyatt brand, The Tribune Hotel will be able to leverage Hyatt's global distribution network and award-winning World of Hyatt loyalty program.

For more information about the hotels, please visit: thetribunehotel.com

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt's multi-layered Global Care Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt's commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness

World of Hyatt Gives Members 500 Reasons to Stay Somewhere New

To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at The Tribune Hotel, part of the JdV by Hyatt brand, from October 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 as part of World of Hyatt's new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required, and members can earn on top of other offers.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

Terms Conditions

For additional information, visit worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus.

About JdV by Hyatt

A community for the spirited, the light-hearted, the young-at-heart, the JdV by Hyatt brand offers a collection of vibrant, independent hotels that are true reflections of the urban neighbourhoods we call home. Embracing our namesake (joie de vivre), JdV by Hyatt hotels invite guests and locals alike to connect, live in the moment and celebrate the joy of life. Each hotel provides an experience that is inclusive in spirit and space, inviting all to make each stay yours truly. Follow @JDVHotels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for news and updates. For more information, please visit www.jdvhotels.com.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 20 premier brands. As of June 30, 2021, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,000 hotel and all-inclusive properties in 68 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries operate, manage, franchise, own, lease, develop, license, or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, tommie, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About AG Group

AG Group is Italy's first Italian-owned hospitality group capable of providing all aspects of demand for tourism in-house with boutique hotels, DMC/ tour operator event management, hotel consultancy, culinary outlets and retirement homes. The motto "Your Gateway to Italy" embraces their position as a doorway to the best of Italy. Founded by entrepreneur Andrea Girolami who brings over twenty years in the hospitality and tourism sector, AG Group is comprised of five divisions including:

AG Hotels: Collection of 11 four- and five-star luxury hotels including The Tribune, part of the JdV by Hyatt brand.

AG Boutique Journey: DMC, tour operator and special events company specializing in group travel, FIT travel, corporate and events, luxury travel and weddings

AG Hotel Consulting: Hotel consulting services, including revenue management, for over 30 four- and five-star hotels throughout Italy

AG Foodies: F&B division which includes Diana bistrot and the terraces of two AG Hotels in Rome

AG Domus Nova: luxury retreats for the elderly

For more information on AG Group Italy including AG Hotels, AG Boutique Journey, AG Hotel Consulting and AG Foodies, please visit https://www.aggroupitaly.it/ and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

