Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners ('Quinbrook'), a specialist investor in renewables, storage and grid support infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Fiona Reynolds to its Advisory Board. Reynolds joins Mark Fulton, Dawn Turner and recent appointee Kurt Akers in helping guide Quinbrook's strategies and impact initiatives in climate policy, ESG and responsible investment.

Fiona Reynolds is currently the CEO of the Principles for Responsible Investment ('PRI') in London and will join Quinbrook when she steps down from her current role later this year. Reynolds has led the PRI for the past nine years overseeing the network of signatories now exceeding 4,000 global institutions representing US$ 121 trillion in global assets1. Reynolds is widely acknowledged for her outstanding work and global leadership in promoting investor action in responsible investing and ESG stewardship. Reynolds is a board member of UN Global Compact, Steering Committee Climate Action IOO and the Investor Agenda, a member of the Global Advisory Council on Stranded Assets at Oxford University, and the Advisory Board for the Green Investment Principles for the Belt and Road. It's the latest series of appointments for Fiona, including CEO at Sydney-based Conexus Financial, a member of a proposed new advisory board at Affirmative Investment Management, and independent Director of the Frontier Board.

Commenting on her appointment, Reynolds said she was delighted to join Quinbrook, a firm focused exclusively on investment in impactful infrastructure solutions that help resolve the climate emergency.

"Only a few weeks ago, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, released their new assessment of the climate science, in what the UN Secretary General called a 'code red for humanity.' Contained within the report are really three key messages for the investment community: 1. Human-induced climate change is in-disputable. 2. Climate change is affecting every region on our planet and therefore investments globally. And 3. Strong, rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions are needed to curb global warming," commented Reynolds. "As we head to COP26 in Glasgow, we must move from commitment to action, with investors pro-actively changing the way they invest and this includes investing right now in climate solutions, the technology and energy solutions that will power the industry of tomorrow. Business as usual investing as usual is not going to get us to Net Zero and that is why I am delighted to be joining the Advisory Board of Quinbrook. In my life post PRI, I want to work with people who are making a real difference in the world."

David Scaysbrook, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Quinbrook, said, "Few other individuals have blazed the trail that Fiona has in placing responsible investment at the forefront of priorities for institutional investors the world over. She has been a true leader and her tireless efforts have been important and impactful. We are beyond excited to welcome Fiona to our board of senior advisors and know she will be highly influential in helping to shape Quinbrook's future."

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (www.quinbrook.com) is a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on lower carbon and renewable energy infrastructure investment and operational asset management in the US, UK and Australia. Quinbrook is led and managed by a senior team of power industry professionals who have collectively invested over U.S.$8 billion of equity in energy infrastructure assets since the early 1990's, representing a total enterprise value of US$28.7 billion or 19.5 GW of power supply capacity. Quinbrook's investment and asset management team has offices in Houston, London, Jersey, and the Gold Coast of Australia. Quinbrook's global investment and portfolio company teams are actively developing and constructing a portfolio exceeding 18,000 MW of onshore wind, solar PV, reserve peaking power, battery storage projects, grid support infrastructure, Virtual Power Plants and Community Energy Networks across the US, UK and Australia.

