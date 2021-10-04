New certification will help streamline production, testing and go-to-market for Android experience on head-units and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems

HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced that HARMAN's facility in Lodz, Poland has been approved as a 3rd Party Lab (3PL) for Android Auto Projection (AAP) certifications. This will enable HARMAN to certify head-units developed by its automaker customers, streamlining product development and deployment.

The certification of HARMAN's 3PL in Poland strengthens HARMAN's ability to serve customers across Europe and offers more flexibility and shorter time-to-market for European-based automakers and Tier One suppliers. It also addresses specific requirements and regulations, ensuring testing is as holistic and complete as possible to streamline product availability. In addition, HARMAN's expertise in the consumer experience and vehicle testing will also help ensure that products work seamlessly with other solutions across the automotive ecosystem.

"Consumers are demanding richer experiences and always-on connectivity from their vehicles, putting the pressure on automakers to innovate, said Kaushik Banerjee, VP GM, Automotive Engineering Services business unit, at HARMAN. "Partnerships and alliances will play a crucial part in getting compelling new content into the car and providing a seamless, safe experience for all. This approved certification serves as another testament to the strong collaboration we have with Google, delivering the experiences our customers demand."

As consumer demand for rich in-vehicle experiences increases, automakers are fast to incorporate Android Auto functionalities to their head-units and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems. Android Auto enables consumers to project their phone's screen onto the IVI system, making it safer and easier to interact with their phone's content while driving. In order to provide such functionality, via USB or Wireless, automakers and Tier One suppliers must certify their IVIs and Head-Units with Google through a 3rd Party Lab partner, such as HARMAN. HARMAN's well-defined user centric test library helps in finding feature-critical issues, while enhancing user experience at the same time.

HARMAN continues to help automotive ecosystem players ensure that their systems seamlessly connect to other digital devices and offer the functionality they are designed and expected to. In addition to HARMAN's partnership with Google on AAP certification, HARMAN's expertise in helping automakers deliver connected-vehicle programs across the world includes:

The leading Third Party Lab for Google with Dedicated Test Lab for Development Test, Pre-Certification/Certification Test of Android Auto Projection.

?Dedicated Interoperability Test Lab for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB and Automotive Projection Modes (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and BAIDU CarLife), and OEM applications

Android Auto certification includes both bench and vehicle testing

Dedicated Lab set up to certify AAP on any head unit

Complete access to the Android Auto Labs requirements and certification process

As a leading 3PL Google Partner, HARMAN has already certified more than 150 different head-units for Android Auto Projection through its certification labs in India and Detroit.

