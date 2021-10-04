Intragen Expands Specialist IAM Operations to Germany

Intragen launches its fifth international trading subsidiary, Intragen Deutschland GmbH, to extend Identity and Access Management offerings to D-A-CH market

NEUSS, Germany, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intragen is delighted to announce the expansion of its specialist Identity and Access Management (IAM) operations to Germany. With existing locations in the UK, Netherlands, Finland, and Sweden, Intragen is a leading identity-led security advisory and implementation partner for large corporates seeking to achieve Zero Trust whilst migrating to the cloud.

Intragen will increase its current team of established IAM experts with the recruitment of the former APIIDA team, specialising in One Identity solutions. The team is led by Thomas Barth who will join as a Principal Consultant and joint Managing Director of the new subsidiary.

Ian Yoxall, CEO at Intragen, says, "We are delighted to launch Intragen's operations in Germany with the acquisition of Thomas and his team. The growth vision backed by FPE Capital allows Intragen to roll out our vision on cybersecurity in new markets and bring exciting solutions, particularly addressing cloud migration, Governance and Zero Trust for large corporates in Germany with a local team of subject matter experts."

"Having seen the power of the tools that Intragen have developed to optimise the deployment and management of One Identity," says Thomas Barth, Managing Director of Intragen's German subsidiary, "we look forward to joining the team, growing their customer base in Germany and contributing to the development of their products, including Intra1."

To its rapidly growing blue chip client base across Northern Europe, Intragen offers expert consultancy, implementation, and managed services, all of which exemplify competitive time-to-value. Their diverse portfolio of identity security solutions includes Identity and Access Governance, Access Management and Privileged Access Management. Launched earlier this year, Intra1 is Intragen's turn-key SaaS solution for best practice identity governance.

Jan Becher, Channel Manager for One Identity's EMEA operations, comments, "We are delighted to see Intragen's new local presence in Germany. It is a team of seasoned professionals, and we look forward to an even more successful partnership. One Identity has a range of market-leading solutions for identity security, and together with Intragen and their excellent reputation, we will provide our customers and prospects with another world-class implementation partner, making One Identity an even more compelling offer for German corporates and mid-market enterprises."

Intragen recently announced its 24/7 IAM Support capability to complement its growing managed services portfolio. This new offering harnesses the expertise of Intragen's IAM specialists to bring new approaches to the fast-evolving IAM market.

About Intragen: Founded in 2006, Intragen is an identity-led security advisory and solution implementation partner. Following investment by FPE Capital in August 2019, the group has expanded its European operations to support its growing client base of large corporates.

Intragen has implemented over one hundred Identity and Access Management (IAM) projects with its team of IAM experts and is continuously developing its offerings to meet the evolving demand of remote workforces, cloud environments and growing security threats. Visit www.intragen.com to find out more.