- (PLX AI) - Kindred shares fell 3% at the open after Carnegie cut the stock to hold from buy.
- • Kindred may see a negative earnings development for several quarters, with lower revenue growth after the company stopped offering services to Dutch citizens, analysts at Carnegie said
- • The broker forecasts no Dutch revenue until May next year, and lower contributions after that
- • Revenues in the Netherlands may not recover to current levels until Q4 2023, Carnegie said
- • On the positive side, Kindred has a strong balance sheet and may be a potential M&A target: Carnegie
- • Price target cut to SEK 155 from SEK 195; implies 11% upside
