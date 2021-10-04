- (PLX AI) - Alm. Brand shares gained 3% in early trading after Danske Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- • Price target raised to DKK 55 from DKK 48, implying 15% upside
- • Alm. Brand selling its Liv og Pension division is a game changer, Danske said
- • Alm. Brand sold Liv og Pension for DKK 1.1 billion on Friday, upgrading its guidance to pretax profit of DKK 1.20-1.25 billion for the year, up from DKK 700-750 million previously
- • The divestment will have a significant impact on Alm. Brand's coming rights issue, lowering the overhang, Danske said
