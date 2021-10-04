Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
04.10.2021 | 09:41
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: CFTC certification of OMXS30 ESG Futures (184/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has received a notification by the division of Market
Oversight at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the "CFTC") that
the OMX Stockholm 30 ESG Responsible Index meets the requirements of Section
2(a)(1)(C)(ii) of the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act and thus may be offered or
sold to persons in the United States. 

For this reason, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has updated the website Nordic Equity
Derivatives in the U.S.:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nordic-equity-derivatives-in-the-us. 

For contact information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1018507
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
