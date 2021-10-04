NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: CFTC certification of OMXS30 ESG Futures (184/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has received a notification by the division of Market Oversight at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the "CFTC") that the OMX Stockholm 30 ESG Responsible Index meets the requirements of Section 2(a)(1)(C)(ii) of the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act and thus may be offered or sold to persons in the United States. For this reason, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has updated the website Nordic Equity Derivatives in the U.S.: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nordic-equity-derivatives-in-the-us. For contact information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1018507