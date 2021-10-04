

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) Monday announced 130 additional flights to sunny destinations for the upcoming autumn holidays, citing increasing demand. The additional flights to leisure destinations are from Frankfurt and Munich.



After August, October shows the highest increase in bookings to sunny, European destinations. Under the expanded flight program, there will be more than 80 additional flights from Frankfurt Rhein-Main Airport and over 50 additional flights from Munich to the most important European vacation destinations.



The airline is now offering additional flights to destinations in Spain, including Palma de Mallorca, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Malaga and Seville. Portugal, Italy and Greece also remain particularly popular. Lufthansa is also offering additional flights to popular destinations in Portugal, Italy and Greece during the fall vacation time period.



The company has asked air travelers to always observe the relevant and current entry and quarantine regulations.



In addition, demand for air travel continues to grow strongly for business travel. Lufthansa will continue to expand its domestic flight offer on routes that are particularly important for business travelers.



The airline had already expanded its services for October by 45 percent on certain routes over the last few weeks compared to July.



Starting in October, there will be up to eleven daily connections from Frankfurt to Berlin instead of nine daily connections.



