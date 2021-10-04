Former Estee Lauder Executive Bolsters Firm's Market-leading Capabilities to Advise Clients' C-suite Executives on Strategies to Unleash New Growth and Value

Zeevo Group LLC ("Zeevo"), a business, finance, and information technology consulting services firm, unveiled at the onset of the ISTAT EMEA conference the appointment of Kimberly Saxton as the newest member of its Advisory Board.

Kimberly Saxton is joining a roster of trusted advisors on Zeevo Group's Advisory Board that include: Brook Garberding (former Boeing Business and Finance leader); Dean Stephenson (formerly AerCap Finance and Accounting leader); Debbie Anderson (former Weyerhaeuser Controlling and Internal Audit expert); Paul McDowell (former GoDaddy Finance and Treasury executive); and Stacy Townes (Former Intellectual Ventures and Deloitte Internal Audit, Risk, and Compliance expert). (Photo: Business Wire)

Saxton is joining a roster of trusted advisors in the firm's Finance Transformation practice that include luminaries from leading global aviation, technology, "Big Four" consulting, consumer products, and financial companies, among which are Boeing, AerCap, GoDaddy, Intellectual Ventures, Deloitte, and Weyerhaeuser. Saxton will lead new initiatives assisting clients' C-suite executives, including CFOs, CIOs, and COOs, in enhancing strategies and reengineering processes to deliver value to their enterprises.

"Kimberly spent a significant part of her career working on the C-suite level to assist companies within the technology and consumer products sectors in defining and executing strategy, optimizing operations, driving transformation, as well as building new capabilities," elaborated Zeevo Group Chief Executive Officer Joey Johnsen.

Saxton held executive roles at Nike, Amazon, Mylan, and Estee Lauder Companies, where she was accountable for improving the efficiency and effectiveness of operations and developing high-performing teams. She has championed a well-rounded approach to making change stick by addressing the combination of people, process, and technology. In addition, she has driven multiple strategic initiatives, covering areas such as corporate social responsibility and multi-dimensional reporting.

"I've had many opportunities to develop customized approaches to achieving strategies through complex, global initiatives, reengineered business processes, and enhanced internal controls," commented Kimberly Saxton, Zeevo Group Advisory Board member.

A recent Gartner survey has pointed to a nascent industry trend that is accelerating the pace of digital transformation across industries, with new technologies readily available to help drive efficiencies and insights into business performance. For C-suite executives, the mandate is both digital catch-up doing what they should have done before and building back differently.

Saxton agrees that finance chiefs and their teams are facing particularly high expectations as they are expected to rely heavily upon a leaner, digital, and data-driven organization in the future. As companies increasingly pursue digital strategies, CFOs must contend with the importance of organizing finance in line with these opportunities and updating their functional strategies and organizational designs.

"Today, more than ever, finance teams are required to make complex trade-off decisions between systems, processes, and personnel, while generating insights to support critical business decisions," stresses Saxton, adding that "CFOs must commit to specific initiatives and investment in value-driving finance technologies to accelerate the transformation to a digital finance function."

For such transformation initiatives to be successful, the support of external experts with extensive transformation experience is pivotal.

Zeevo professionals have led multiple finance, operations, and information technology transformations, directing the definition and implementation of new operating models, organizational structures, and cultural shifts, while positioning the transformation for success through focused change management practices.

"With Kimberly onboard, and with the support of our highly esteemed Advisory Board members, Zeevo is well positioned to put our clients' finance function in the driver's seat, successfully transforming their organizations and positioning them to lead the entire company on digitalization imperatives, unleashing new growth and value that will measurably advance the business," concluded Johnsen.

About Zeevo Group

Zeevo Group LLC ("Zeevo") provides business, finance, and information technology consulting services and products to a broad range of clients representing such key industries as aircraft leasing, technology, and consumer products. zeevogroup.com

