Zyxel Communications will showcase its latest solution portfolios at this year's Broadband World Forum (BBWF), taking place on 13 14 October at RAI in Amsterdam.

Broadband World Forum is the go-to-event for the broadband access community, showcasing cable, fiber, DSL, satellite, FWA and more. Industry leaders will provide attendees insights into new technologies and strategies driving the broadband industry. Show attendees also can experience tech tours on the show floor and participate in analyst-led discussions.

Zyxel Communications will be in person at the event, which also has a virtual option. Zyxel Communications will preview its newest 5G, Mesh WiFi 6 and fiber solutions and discuss recent groundbreaking projects in which service providers will be interested.

Zyxel Communications' interactive booth will be in Hall 8, spot C11.

"Zyxel is focused on creating innovative solutions that keep service providers ahead of the competition, from 5G over Mesh WiFi 6 to fiber," said Karsten Gewecke, Senior Vice President, Head of EMEA Regional Business Unit at Zyxel Communications, "After a year of virtual events, we want to meet our customers face to face to discuss how we can fulfill their needs. Broadband World Forum provides an excellent venue to do that."

Register for Broadband World Forum as a free visitor here: https://tmt.knect365.com/bbwf/

To schedule an individual appointment with a Zyxel Communications expert on October 12 at the RAI venue or at the show on October 13-14, visit:

https://service-provider.zyxel.com/global/en/bbwf-registration-form

About Zyxel Communications

Zyxel Communications delivers technological innovations and has connected the world to the Internet for more than 30 years. Whether it's a matter of establishing access through fixed or mobile broadband solutions Zyxel Communications offers a comprehensive and flexible portfolio of products that's keeping service provides ahead of the competition.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005381/en/

Contacts:

Birgitte Dolevert Larsen

Zyxel Communications

birgitte.larsen@zyxel.eu

+45 2085 9223