

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer prices increased further in August, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



The producer price index grew 15.88 percent year-on-year in August, following a 13.95 percent rise in July.



Prices in the domestic market increased 17.39 percent yearly in August and non-domestic market gained 13.36 percent.



Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy surged by 35.54 percent annually in August. Prices for durable consumer goods gained 8.09 percent and those for non-durable consumer goods grew 5.57 percent.



Prices for intermediate goods and capital goods increased by 19.38 percent and 5.26 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.49 percent in August.



