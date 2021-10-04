Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has promoted Hilary Browne to the additional role of Regional Executive, UK and Europe, and Vanessa Maxwell to the additional role of Country Manager, UK.

"As we continue to grow rapidly in the UK and Europe, we are expanding our leadership team, and we are so pleased to have the excellent talent and experience to promote from within," said Chris Colahan, Head of UK Europe. "In their new roles, Hilary and Vanessa will now have an even greater impact that will benefit our organization, our customers and our brokers."

Hilary will work closely with Chris, serving as deputy head of BHSI in the UK and Europe, and leading portfolio-level underwriting initiatives and business development across the region. She will continue to serve as Head of Casualty for Europe and Country Manager for Ireland as she assumes the newly created role of Regional Executive for UK and Europe. Hilary joined BHSI in 2019, and has more than 20 years of insurance industry experience.

As Country Manager, Vanessa will lead BHSI's underwriting, claims and customer and broker engagement in the UK. She joined BHSI in 2017 as Head of Professional Indemnity Cyber Liability and ascended to Head of Executive Professional Lines, UK, in 2019. She will retain that role along with her new position.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. BHEI is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance, and BHEI is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

