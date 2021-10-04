webMethods latest version introduces new capabilities for customers and partners to serve up data insights and automate business

Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) today announced new ways for customers to automate their connected enterprises through its webMethods platform for APIs, integration and microservices. Through its new DataHub, Developer Portal and Managed File Transfer (MFT) tools, and hundreds of connectors and integration recipes, companies can simplify and automate key steps to becoming a connected enterprise.

webMethods customers will now be able to make quicker business decisions by analyzing the data flowing though their integrations in near real-time as well as automating and programmatically building out an API management strategy. This helps them to connect their enterprises as they seek to modernize their business and create great customer experiences.

Dr. Stefan Sigg, CPO at Software AG, commented: "Companies are becoming more connected today, through both choice and necessity. The complexity that comes along with this is a real challenge. Through webMethods, we're helping companies to overcome those challenges so that they can focus on innovation and great customer experiences."

The latest updates to webMethods include the following new capabilities:

webMethods DataHub: With the new webMethods DataHub, users can now access near real-time data insights using analytics, to make live business decisions. Users not only reduce their time to access data, but they can also do so through their choice of leading industry BI tools such as Microsoft Power BI, Tableau and others. This new offering will eliminate batch downloading and serve up data faster without involving complex IT approvals and coding.



webMethods.io MFT: As part of the multi-function iPaaS, Software AG is now adding MFT capabilities to current integration, B2B, API and IoT capabilities to webMethods.io. With the addition of cloud MFT for internal and B2B file transfers, Software AG continues to enhance its industry leading iPaaS.



webMethods Developer Portal: A new lightweight, embeddable portal that is fully API-enabled makes it easy to create an API marketplace for developers that is branded with a company's look and feel. Full headless capabilities enable simplified automation. Insightful dashboards and intuitive customizations enable businesses to create a collaborative space for developers.



Connector Development Ecosystem: With the new Connector Development Program, ISVs, OEM partners, resellers and customers can partner with Software AG to build, test, certify and publish connectors to webMethods.io. This makes more connectors and integrations available on-demand for webMethods.io users, speeding up the integration process without extra burden on internal teams. The Connector Development ecosystem enhances already available, hundreds of Software AG connectors and recipes.

Suraj Kumar, GM of API, Integration and Microservices at Software AG, commented: "Today, companies are looking for ways to connect all their technology, whether it's legacy or cutting edge. Our customers continue to face the pressure of performing at the 'speed of business' while trying to democratize their IT investments. From global banks to retailers, we are responding to companies that need real-time business insights, automate their integrations and deliver hybrid cloud solutions without abandoning existing systems."

To hear more about the latest from Software AG, attend the conXion event, October 5-7 or on-demand afterwards.

About Software AG

Software AG is the software pioneer of a truly connected world. Since 1969, it has helped 10,000+ organizations use software to connect people, departments, systems and devices. Software AG empowers truly connected enterprises using integration APIs, IoT analytics and business IT transformation. Software AG's products establish a fluid flow of data that allows everything and everyone to work together. The company has more than 4,700 employees across more than 70 countries and annual revenue of over €800m, with the aim of exceeding €1bn by 2023.

For more information, visit www.softwareag.com and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

