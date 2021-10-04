Anzeige
Montag, 04.10.2021
Breaking News: EV-Express auf dem Weg zum neuen Allzeithoch?
The Smart Choice For U.K. Commercial, Industrial Energy Customers: FBR Energy LTD Expands United Kingdom Presence

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than a decade, FBR Energy LTD experts have helped British commercial and industrial energy customers make smart choices for their energy needs. Now the London-based company is expanding its presence in the United Kingdom, offering a complete suite of energy consulting services including energy and carbon markets, ESG (environmental, social and governance), benchmarking and energy-efficiency evaluations.

FBR Energy's large client portfolio includes high-profile hotel operators, educational institutions, hospitals, food distribution and manufacturer distribution facilities. FBR Energy-a division of Good Energy LP, headquartered in New York, New York-is an officially registered United Kingdom business, company number 11448467.

FBR Energy has long helped customers in the United Kingdom secure low energy rates and boost their sustainability and ESG commitments. FBR hospitality clients have seamlessly incorporated environmentally friendly practices while maintaining high levels of service and luxury yet also saving money on energy expenditures. FBR Energy shows customers how to implement cost-saving changes, such as installing smart monitors, and create sustainable day-to-day practices. In addition, FBR Energy's consultants understand the complexities of energy and carbon market procurements for commercial and industrial facilities.

"With decades of experience and contacts throughout the United Kingdom, European Union and North America, FBR Energy excels at navigating volatile commodity markets," says Edward Carey, FBR Energy's Senior Business Development Manager. "FBR Energy experts will help U.K. commercial and industrial energy customers secure the lowest rates possible with no upfront fees-energy suppliers pay our fee."

About FBR Energy LTD

London-based FBR Energy provides cost-saving commercial and industrial energy consulting services throughout the United Kingdom and the European Union. With extensive experience in hospitality, commercial and industrial energy procurement, FBR Energy's client list includes high-profile hotel operators, hospitals and manufacturer distribution facilities. FBR Energy is a division of United States-based Good Energy LP. FBR Energy LTD's company number is 11448467. For more information, visit fbrenergy.com.

About Good Energy LP

For more than two decades, Good Energy LP, based in New York, New York, has been a worldwide leader in structuring and implementing community and government energy aggregation programs and providing energy procurement expertise for commercial and industrial customers. Good Energy now serves more communities and residents than any other single energy consultant in the United States. In addition to the United States and the United Kingdom, Good Energy has shared its energy consulting expertise with communities and businesses in Canada, Mexico, the European Union and Japan. Good Energy has achieved hundreds of millions of dollars in savings for commercial, industrial and individual customers with services such as benchmarking, retro commissioning, energy procurement and predominant use studies. Learn more at goodenergy.com and follow on Twitter @GoodEnergyUS.

FBR Energy LTD
85 Gracechurch Street
London, United Kingdom EC3V 0AA
Registered in England and Wales No. 11448467
fbrenergy.com

U.K. media contact:
Edward Carey
Sr. Business Development Manager
+44 (0)207 807 0653
edwardcarey@fbrenergy.com

