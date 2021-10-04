DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: DECLARATION RELATIVE TO THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS MAKING UP THE ISSUED CAPITAL
Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. - 13781 Aubagne Cedex, France
Article L 233-8-II of the Code of commerce
and article 223-6 of the general regulations of the AMF
Designation of issuer
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA
CS 91051
Z. I. Les Paluds
Avenue de Jouques
13781 Aubagne Cedex
Date of Total number of shares making up Total number of theoretical voting rights Total number of net information the issued capital including treasury shares voting rights September 30, 92,180,190 160,527,318 160,522,434 2021
