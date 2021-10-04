

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Qantas (QAN.AX, QUBSF.PK) and Emirates have agreed to extend their cornerstone partnership for another five years. Currently, the airlines have approvals to operate a joint business until March 2023.



For Emirates customers, the agreement provides access to over 55 Australian destinations. Qantas customers can fly on Emirates to Dubai and access over 50 cities in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.



'We know the international aviation market will take years to fully recover so close collaboration between airline partners is going to be more important than ever,' Qantas CEO, Alan Joyce, said.



