DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Oct-2021 / 11:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B
DEALING DATE: 01/10/2021
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 42.4357
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29157075
CODE: AASU
ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU Sequence No.: 123462 EQS News ID: 1237942 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
