Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: EV-Express auf dem Weg zum neuen Allzeithoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNR5 ISIN: JE00BMVMZ478 Ticker-Symbol:  
Berlin
13.08.21
19:35 Uhr
19,820 Euro
-0,132
-0,66 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATOTECH LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATOTECH LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.10.2021 | 12:05
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atotech announces third quarter 2021 earnings release date

BERLIN, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atotech (NYSE: ATC), a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions, announced today that it will release third quarter 2021 earnings at 6:00 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Due to the pending transaction with MKS Instruments, Atotech will not host a conference call to discuss these results.

About Atotech

Atotech is a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions. Atotech delivers chemistry, equipment, software, and services for innovative technology applications through an integrated systems-and-solutions approach. Atotech solutions are used in a wide variety of end-markets, including smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as in numerous industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances.

Atotech, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, is a team of 4,000 experts in over 40 countries generating annual revenues of $1.2 billion.

Contacts:

Sarah Spray
+1 803 504 4731
sarah.spray@atotech.com

Susanne Richter
+49 30 349 85 418
press@atotech.com


ATOTECH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.