Nepra Foods Follows in the Footsteps of Giants with Hiring Agency of Record

Nepra engages Bandit Agency to act as its "Creative Director" to drive exposure in the fast-growing Plant-Protein and Allergen-Free food market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. (the "Company" or "Nepra") (CSE:NPRA), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce that it has engaged with Navigating the Curve Consulting Inc. (the "Bandits Agency") lead by the team of Rob Klingensmith, Adam Reeves, Nick Klinkert, Chuck McBride and George Achilleos (collectively, the "Bandits") as Nepra's marketing and creative agency of record.

According to research conducted by Transparency Market Research, growing health concerns due to a rapidly changing lifestyle are increasing the popularity of functional foods. Furthermore, the plant-based dairy market is expected to hit $44.9 billion by 2027, and the plant-based meat alternative market is forecasted to grow to $450 billion and make up a quarter of the $1.8 trillion meat market by 2040.

In conjunction with the increase in consumer demand for plant-based and allergen-free dairy and meat alternatives, the Company plans to expand its multi-category business with the mission of making it easier and more delicious than ever for consumers to eat healthy.

Central to this strategy, Nepra has partnered with powerhouse marketing and creative agency, the Bandits Agency, comprised of the Bandits who have extensive experience in advertising and marketing and who have held leadership positions in some of the most creatively awarded advertising agencies in the world. The Bandits Agency are focused on driving brand recognition, category growth, comparative sales growth, and viral marketing campaigns.

Notably, the Bandits Agency has created highly successful national/international campaigns for iconic brands and products, including Nike, Adidas, Jeep, Adobe, Google, HBO, the NBA, Pepsi-Cola, Doritos, Johnnie Walker, Ray-Ban, and Levi's. Nepra intends to leverage the Bandits' 100+ years of collective experience to develop industry-leading go-to-market activations for the collective consumer with respect to Nepra's products.

Pursuant to the brand marketing agreement, the Bandits will act as Nepra's "Creative Director" aimed at increasing shareholder value and growth through designing the soon to be announced in-house consumer product brands, go-to-market strategies, media buying, pricing and in-aisle product analysis, packaging, and website development, while maintaining creative integrity and brand consistency across all marketing and branding campaigns and product production.

Building upon Nepra's mantra, "The Evolution of Eating", the Bandits intend to develop and lead a fully integrated multi-year marketing strategy targeting eCommerce and traditional retail over the next 12 months.

As partial compensation under the brand marketing agreement with the Bandits Agency, Nepra will be issuing an aggregate of 400,000 common shares to the Bandits. The common shares to be issued to U.S. persons will be subject to resale restrictions in the United States under applicable U.S. federal and state securities laws and all of the common shares will be subject to a hold period in Canada of four months following the issuance of such common shares.

"We are elated to be working with such a talented and accomplished creative agency. Welcoming them not only as our Agency of Record but as soon to be new shareholders in Nepra is a testament to their excitement for the potential of the Company and its commitment to making healthy eating truly accessible to the American grocery shopper," stated Nepra's Chief Technology Officer and co-founder, Chadwick White.

About Nepra Foods

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food shouldn't contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or don't want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

Visit the Nepra Foods website for additional information.

