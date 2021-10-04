The "Regulatory report: Portugal" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers a comprehensive overview of the regulatory framework for CBD, hemp and cannabis, as well as all upcoming proposals and changes.
Changes to hemp cultivation requirements in Portugal could take place as it is a rapidly developing area. The industry is also clamoring for legislation to resolve the lack of clarity in relation to hemp extracts, meaning it would not be surprising if further regulation in that area of hemp was also proposed soon.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive summary
2 Outlook
3 Hemp plant
4 Extracts as finished product
5 Finished products containing CBD and extracts
6 Import and export requirements
7 Medical cannabis
8 Recreational cannabis
9 Relevant laws
10 Relevant bodies
