Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: SAVOSOLAR OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE 4 OCTOBER 2021 SHARES SAVOSOLAR OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE The share of Savosolar Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 5 October 2021 on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Trading code: SAVOH ISIN code: FI4000425848 Orderbook id: 108330 Ratio: 1:1 (1 subscription right given for each share, 1 subscription right entitles to subscribe for 1 share) Subscription price: 0,07 EUR / share Subscription period: 11.10.2021 - 27.10.2021 Ex-date: 5.10.2021 Record date: 6.10.2021 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260