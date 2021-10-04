Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: EV-Express auf dem Weg zum neuen Allzeithoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P3Z9 ISIN: FI4000425848 Ticker-Symbol: 5J4 
München
01.10.21
08:20 Uhr
0,072 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAVOSOLAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAVOSOLAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
04.10.2021 | 12:41
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: SAVOSOLAR OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE 4 OCTOBER 2021 SHARES

SAVOSOLAR OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

The share of Savosolar Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 5
October 2021 on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. 



Trading code: SAVOH

ISIN code: FI4000425848

Orderbook id: 108330

Ratio: 1:1 (1 subscription right given for each share, 1 subscription right
entitles to subscribe for 1 share) 

Subscription price: 0,07 EUR / share

Subscription period: 11.10.2021 - 27.10.2021

Ex-date: 5.10.2021

Record date: 6.10.2021



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
SAVOSOLAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.