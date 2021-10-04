DGAP-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
Completion of £15 million funding raise
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company")
4 October 2021
Travelex announces completion of £15 million funding raise
Following the publication of the Travelex's market announcement on 15 September 2021, Travelex is pleased to announce that it has successfully concluded the raising of £15 million of additional funding following the issuance of an additional number of new money notes (in a face value amount of approximately £16 million) by the Company (the "Additional New Money Notes") and the connected issuance of ordinary shares in Travelex Topco Limited, which are stapled to the Additional New Money Notes.
The Additional New Money Notes have the same terms and conditions and ISIN (XS2248458049) as the existing new money notes. An application will shortly be made for the Additional New Money Notes to be admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF (as operated by the Vienna Stock Exchange) and an announcement will be made once such admission has occurred.
Donald Muir, Chief Executive, commented:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
|8 Sackville Street
|W1S 3DG London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+44(0)7584336458
|E-mail:
|Victoria.benis-lonsdale@travelex.com
|Internet:
|https://www.travelex-corporate.com/
|ISIN:
|XS2248458049, XS2248456936
|WKN:
|A284QJ
|Listed:
|Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1237959
