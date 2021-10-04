

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence weakened for the third straight month in October, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed on Monday.



The investor sentiment index dropped more-than-expected to 16.9 in October from 19.6 in September. The expected level was 18.6. The latest score was the lowest since April 2021.



Current assessment as well as expectations deteriorated in October. The current situation index fell to 26.3 from 30.8 in the previous month.



Similarly, the expectations index came in at 8.0, down from 9.0 in the prior month. The continuing loss of momentum does not signal any autumn revival, which typically sets in at this time of year, Sentix said.



In Germany, the investor confidence index dropped marginally to 20.0 in October from 20.9 in September.



'For Germany, we get the first feedback after the Bundestag elections,' the think tank said.



The current assessment slipped 5 points, while the expectations component was bucking the global loss of momentum and even managed to increase by 2.7 points, the survey showed.



