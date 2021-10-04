DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE (CEU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Oct-2021 / 12:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE

DEALING DATE: 01/10/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 275.4029

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9681979

CODE: CEU

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681042609 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEU Sequence No.: 123491 EQS News ID: 1237994 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237994&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2021 06:20 ET (10:20 GMT)