PacketFabric Announces Acquisition of RSTOR

CULVER CITY, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PacketFabric, the leading provider of carrier-class, on-demand connectivity for the enterprise cloud core, today announced the acquisition of privately held RSTOR, Inc. , headquartered in Saratoga, CA., a cloud-based provider of storage and data mobility solutions.

As enterprises build their digital businesses around a hybrid and multi-cloud core architecture, they need greater agility both in connecting, storing, and efficiently moving data across that core.

"Data is the currency of digital business success. The agility and velocity of data in motion is key to unlocking its value," said PacketFabric CEO Dave Ward. "But optimal data mobility across a cloud-based architecture requires two key ingredients--an agile network and super-positioned data infrastructure. By integrating RSTOR's storage infrastructure and data mobility technology at the edge of PacketFabric's carrier-class Network as a Service platform, we can help enterprises build an agile and high-performance cloud data core."

"RSTOR has built and grown its business around the idea of allowing customers to control their data as they transition from on-premises to hybrid and then multi-cloud architectures," said RSTOR Founder and CEO Giovanni Coglitore. "PacketFabric's on-demand, low-latency network has been a foundational element in our solution, allowing RSTOR the agility and cost-efficiency in moving data into, out of, and between clouds. The complete integration between our data mobility cloud and PacketFabric's network platform is the logical step in our journey to maximize the value that our customers are already enjoying."

PacketFabric's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform orchestrates on-demand connectivity across colocation facilities, cloud providers, and private network interconnection across the globe. PacketFabric's agile connectivity empowers enterprises to move at the speed of the cloud, digitally transform their business, and deliver superior digital experiences.

Combining the PacketFabric NaaS platform with RSTOR's storage and data mobility services creates a compelling offering for enterprises, and for global channel and technology partners.

"When designing a hybrid multi-cloud IT architecture for the business, network connectivity is a strategic consideration because low latency access to digital infrastructure is essential to application performance and user experience," said Mel Melara, Vice-President of Sales and Head of Data Center Practice at leading IT Strategy firm Bridgepointe Technologies. "PacketFabric and RSTOR were already key Bridgepointe suppliers, helping us deliver intelligent and adaptive cloud infrastructure to enterprises. We're excited to see even greater value for our customers as the two solutions integrate as one."

"We are excited to see PacketFabric with its Network-as-a-Service capabilities being offered with RSTOR's innovative storage and data mobility services. The combination of these integrated solutions will be extremely attractive in the APAC region and beyond," said Nobuhiro Suemasa, CEO at Tokyo-based firm TwoFive Inc. "We have been delighted to see an expansion of the number of points of presence in Japan - now we can expect further extension of this high-value package of services throughout the region which will deliver significant benefits for customers."

About PacketFabric

PacketFabric is the Connectivity Cloud, designed from the ground up for elasticity, scale, performance, programmability, and security without compromise, enabling enterprises to build an agile cloud core that delivers optimal digital business outcomes. PacketFabric's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform leverages a massively scalable private optical network, the latest in packet switching technology, and end-to-end automation. PacketFabric delivers on-demand, private, and secure connectivity services between hundreds of premier colocation facilities and cloud providers across the globe. IT, network, and DevOps teams can deploy cloud-scale connectivity in minutes via an advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web portal. PacketFabric was recognized as the "2020 Fierce Telecom Innovation Award for Cloud Services," named one of the "10 Hottest Networking Startups of 2020" by CRN, a Futuriom 40 Top Private Company, and a "2020 Cool Vendor in Enhanced Internet Services and Cloud Connectivity' by Gartner. PacketFabric investors include NantWorks and Digital Alpha Advisors. For more information, visit packetfabric.com .

