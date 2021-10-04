Anzeige
Montag, 04.10.2021
WKN: 864228 ISIN: GB0008910555  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
04.10.2021 | 13:28
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of Meeting

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of Meeting

PR Newswire

London, October 4

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Result of General Meeting

Following the General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a poll:

(Res. 1) To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £493,409.05.
(Res. 2) To grant the Directors authority to allot further ordinary shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £493,409.05.
(Res. 3) To disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of ordinary shares and/or sale of ordinary shares from treasury up to an aggregate nominal amount of £493,409.05.
(Res. 4) To disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of further ordinary shares and/or sale of further ordinary shares from treasury up to an aggregate nominal amount of £493,409.05.

In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The results of the poll were as follows:

For &
Discretionary
%
Against
%		Votes
Withheld
Resolution 1: 48,002,00799.9332,5320.0710,122
Resolution 2:47,696,28699.8762,0350.1313,340
Resolution 3:47,488,01898.90528,6591.1027,984
Resolution 4:45,609,44094.992,407,2375.0127,984

4 October 2021

