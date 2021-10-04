BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of Meeting

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Result of General Meeting

Following the General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a poll:



(Res. 1) To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £493,409.05.

(Res. 2) To grant the Directors authority to allot further ordinary shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £493,409.05.

(Res. 3) To disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of ordinary shares and/or sale of ordinary shares from treasury up to an aggregate nominal amount of £493,409.05.

(Res. 4) To disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of further ordinary shares and/or sale of further ordinary shares from treasury up to an aggregate nominal amount of £493,409.05.



In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The results of the poll were as follows:

For &

Discretionary

%

Against

% Votes

Withheld Resolution 1: 48,002,007 99.93 32,532 0.07 10,122 Resolution 2: 47,696,286 99.87 62,035 0.13 13,340 Resolution 3: 47,488,018 98.90 528,659 1.10 27,984 Resolution 4: 45,609,440 94.99 2,407,237 5.01 27,984

4 October 2021