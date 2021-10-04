BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of Meeting
London, October 4
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)
Result of General Meeting
Following the General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a poll:
(Res. 1) To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £493,409.05.
(Res. 2) To grant the Directors authority to allot further ordinary shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £493,409.05.
(Res. 3) To disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of ordinary shares and/or sale of ordinary shares from treasury up to an aggregate nominal amount of £493,409.05.
(Res. 4) To disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of further ordinary shares and/or sale of further ordinary shares from treasury up to an aggregate nominal amount of £493,409.05.
In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The results of the poll were as follows:
|For &
Discretionary
%
Against
%
|Votes
Withheld
|Resolution 1:
|48,002,007
|99.93
|32,532
|0.07
|10,122
|Resolution 2:
|47,696,286
|99.87
|62,035
|0.13
|13,340
|Resolution 3:
|47,488,018
|98.90
|528,659
|1.10
|27,984
|Resolution 4:
|45,609,440
|94.99
|2,407,237
|5.01
|27,984
4 October 2021