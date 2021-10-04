

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare Company Centene Corp. (CNC) announced Monday that it plans to expand its Medicare Advantage offerings to offer a wide range of Medicare Advantage plans in 1,575 counties across 36 states during the 2022 Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP).



Beginning in 2022, the company will offer plans in 327 new counties, representing a 26% increase, and three new states, including Massachusetts, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, bringing its total number of Medicare Advantage states to 36.



Overall, Centene's expanded footprint will reach 48 million Medicare-eligible adults across the country. Centene serves more than 1.1 million Medicare Advantage members across 33 states.



In September, Centene also announced it would consolidate its current Medicare brands, including Allwell, Health Net, Fidelis Care, Trillium Advantage, 'Ohana Health Plan, and TexanPlus, under one unified brand: Wellcare.



