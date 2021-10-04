

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer prices increased and producer price inflation eased in September, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The consumer prices index rose 19.58 percent year-on-year in September, following a 19.25 percent increase in August. Economists had expected a growth of 19.7 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated 28.79 percent yearly in September. Prices for furnishings and household equipment, and hotels, cafes and restaurants gained by 23.27 percent, each.



Prices for housing and transportation surged by 20.97 percent and 20.21 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.25 percent in September. Economists had forecast an increase of 1.35 percent.



The producer price index rose 43.96 percent annually in September, following an 45.52 percent increase in August.



Among the main industrial sectors, prices for intermediate goods gained 51.62 percent yearly in September and durable goods increased 29.25 percent.



Prices for capital goods grew 26.33 percent. Prices for non-durable consumer goods and energy rose by 30.48 percent and 62.38 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 1.55 percent in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

