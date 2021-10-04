VantagePoint Software: Vantagepoint AI Supports Suicide Prevention, Selects Centerstone For Donation

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / September was National Suicide Prevention Month. Vantagepoint AI selects organization helping those at risk in local community.

Vantagepoint AI (www.vantagepointsoftware.com), the first company in the world to give independent traders the power of A.I. for their home computers, continues to seek out local organizations helping to empower those struggling and support their work.

For National Suicide Prevention Month, Vantagepoint AI selected Centerstone (www.centerstone.org) for its charitable giving.

Mental health is often a taboo subject and suicide is a difficult conversation, but Vantagepoint's President Lane Mendelsohn believes it is time for the stigma and judgment to be set aside. "Because mental health is "invisible" and we learn to avoid the pain of discussing it, we often don't see that people are struggling and we lose too many people each year to suicide, needlessly," says Mendelsohn.

Vantagepoint selected Centerstone which has offices in several states but is very active in the Tampa Bay area including providing help for military veterans in crisis. Sadly, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, there is an average of 132 suicides nationwide each day. The company is making a financial donation to a vital service working to give hope and support to people in crisis and hopes other companies will follow their lead.

"Individually we can each do a little; but together, we move mountains," notes Mendelsohn, "in a time of social isolation and social media overwhelm, we must remind each other that it's okay not to be okay and then be there to support each other. Thanks to the hard work of my team, we are able to pay it forward to create a more open, supportive, and caring community."

