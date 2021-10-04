Alkame Holdings, Inc.: Alkame Announces Launch of TV Celebrity Chef Developed Sauce Line with Pacific Gourmet Sauces

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary West Coast Copacker, Inc. has completed the development and test production of a Teriyaki Sauce developed by celebrity TV Chef Shota Nakajima.

West Coast Copacker Inc. has partnered with Chef Shota and Pacific Gourmet Sauces LLC and begun bottling a line of premium Japanese sauces. The line will consist of six to eight sauces with the initial flagship product being a teriyaki sauce packaged in a 12 oz ring neck sauce bottle. This amazingly delicious product is available online through their website, www.pacificgourmetsauces.com, and through Amazon.

In 2021 Chef Shota was a competitor and finalist on Bravo's "Top Chef" Season 18 where won the award for "Fan Favorite" as voted by the viewers. While on Top Chef Shota showcased the nuances of Japanese cooking and put forth new techniques that won him competitions and praise from the judges.

Born in Japan and raised in Seattle, Shota Nakajima began his culinary journey at age 16 working for a highly acclaimed sushi restaurant. At age 18 he moved to Osaka, Japan to learn the art of Japanese cuisine from Michelin Star rated Chef Yasuhiko Sakamoto. Chef Shota has been featured on Food Network's Iron Chef Gauntlet, as well as Beat Bobby Flay, where he was victorious over Chef Flay in preparing tempura. He has been a semi-finalist for the James Beard Foundation Awards in 2018, 2019, and 2020, received an Eater 'Young Guns' award, and Zagat's '30 Under 30' chef designation. He has been the subject of local and national media attention including a Zagat documentary and featured in Bon appetite magazine. Shota is the chef and owner of Japanese fried chicken restaurant Taku in Seattle, WA.

"We are excited to team up with Chef Shota, and believe he is the finest young Japanese chef currently in the USA," stated Alkame Holdings CEO Robert Eakle. Eakle continues "Now everyone can experience a taste of Chef Shota's Japanese cooking in their own home. We know this new sauce line will be wonderfully successful."

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars. To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

