Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2021) - AIP Asset Management Inc. ("AIP") is pleased to announce that for the third year in a row, the AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP ("Fund") has been shortlisted in four categories for the 2021 HFM US Hedge Fund Performance Awards. We are proud that this year the Fund has been nominated in the Alternative Risk Premia, Global Equity Long-Term Performance (5 Years) and other categories.

The HFM US Hedge Fund Performance Awards are the most important and influential awards within the US Hedge Fund industry, with many well-established funds vying for its recognition. A Panel of judges comprised of well-regarded institutional and private investors and specialist investment consultants have selected AIP from Canada to be on this prestigious shortlist of top contenders, such as AQR, Citadel, Credit Suisse, Guggenheim, and many other well-known funds.

Jay Bala, co-founder and President of AIP, commented: "It is reassuring to know that we are recognized for providing value to our clients, be they institutional or retail investors. Our Fund has provided an average return of 33.99% per year since its inception in 2013. Even in 2020, where the economy has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fund generated positive results."

Alex Kanayev, co-founder and Chairman of AIP, further added: "We continue to be pleased that AIP has won several awards in previous years and that it continues to gain recognition in the US having been shortlisted again in the HFM US Hedge Fund Performance Awards. This is an honour for us and confirmation our innovative investment approach works well regardless of the market direction and black swan events like the global pandemic."

About AIP

Founded in 2013, AIP has gained a reputation for its innovative approach to convertible private debt investing and strives to protect the principal investment while gaining upside market exposure to small cap companies. AIP is one of the top performing private debt investors in Canada with a focus on the 200M market cap segment of the North American Market. A Toronto-based firm of professionals with over 100 years of combined direct lending, private equity and capital markets experience.

For further information, visit http://aipassetmanagement.com or contact:

AIP Asset Management Inc.

Karim Mecklai, Director, Communications and Marketing

karim@aipassetmanagement.com

416-601-0808



Disclaimer: Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investments in investment funds. Please read the Offering Memorandum (OM) before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all dividends and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution, or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For accredited investors only. Relationship Disclosure: Ninepoint Partners LP acts as an exempt market dealer and distributes Class A, Class F, and certain subseries of Class I Units of the AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/98339